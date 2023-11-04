"You're going to make a fortune on your deal" - Top AEW star must follow in Cody Rhodes' footsteps and leave for WWE, according to veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan thinks a top AEW star should follow in Cody Rhodes' footsteps and leave for WWE to make a fortune. The star in question is the AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan said MJF is the most charismatic wrestler in AEW, with great mic skills, and puts on good to great matches, but blamed the company for the one-dimensional booking of the Salt of the Earth. The veteran added that the AEW World champion is building up his brand enough to get a great deal with WWE and make a fortune, just like Cody Rhodes did.

"It's like you bro, you're literally building up your brand enough to where, if they want to keep you, they're going to have to pay a fortune. But the WWE will do whatever they can to get you and you're going to make a fortune on your deal, you know like Cody did, and it's next year bro. Cody went back for like three million a year, downside," Konnan said. [03:25 to 03:49]

MJF's contract with the Jacksonville-based company will expire at the start of 2024. The 27-year-old has never shied away from bringing up his contract in his promos and made it clear on many occasions that he would not sign his next contract for anything less than seven figures.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair urges Tony Khan to book a confrontation with MJF

Ric Flair is the latest WWE Veteran to make an appearance in AEW. The 74-year-old recently signed a multi-year deal with the Jacksonville-based company and requested WCW veteran Sting to allow him to be a part of his retirement tour.

Speaking with ESPN, The Natureboy heaped praise on Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) for his work and said he wanted to go head-to-head with the 27-year-old in a promo segment.

"One thing I want to do, I want to be a heel and have a conversation with MJF, promo battle yeah. Let's see what you got kid...I am telling you he is spot on, I mean, I don't think Tony [Khan] has to worry about him leaving because I think he sounds like he's a very sincere, honest person. I don't know, I think I've only met him one time but I look forward to that opportunity. He is a very very talented guy." Ric Flair said [8:13 - 8:54]

MJF is getting ready for his AEW World Title defense against "The Switchblade" Jay White at AEW Full Gear on November 18, 2023.

