Ric Flair urges Tony Khan to book first-time-ever confrontation with top AEW star: "Let's see what you got kid"

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wants a promo battle with a top AEW star, as he asked AEW President Tony Khan to make it happen.

The top star in question is the AEW World Champion, MJF. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is undoubtedly one of the biggest homegrown stars produced by Tony Khan's promotion since its inception in 2019. The Devil has risen to unimaginable heights and is on the list of almost every wrestler to face off.

MJF recently received praise from the legendary Undertaker and many other veterans for his work. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville-based promotion's newly signed legend, The Nature Boy Ric Flair, also has nothing but nice things to say about the AEW World Champion. Ric signed a multi-year deal with the company and has his sights set on The Devil.

During his recent interview with ESPN, Flair expressed his wish for a promo battle with MJF while also commending his work and addressing the rumors of him leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion next year.

Here is what Ric Flair said:

"One thing I want to do, I want to be a heel and have a conversation with MJF, promo battle yeah. Let's see what you got kid...I am telling you he is spot on, I mean, I don't think Tony [Khan] has to worry about him leaving because I think he sounds like he's a very sincere, honest person. I don't know, I think I've only met him one time but I look forward to that opportunity. He is a very very talented guy." [8:13 - 8:54]

Ric Flair also opened up on alternate plans after signing with AEW

Ric Flair was introduced on AEW TV recently as Tony Khan's surprise gift for Sting amid his retirement announcement. Flair also made it clear that he was there to ride along with his long-time friend on his last journey.

The Nature Boy also expressed the wish to be a manager for his son-in-law and Charlotte Flair's husband, Andrade El Idolo. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the WWE Hall of Famer going forward.

