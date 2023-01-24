Legendary Sting moment featured on WWE RAW's 30th-anniversary celebration

Sting has appeared across varied wrestling promotions in his expansive career. During RAW's 30th-anniversary celebration this week, the AEW veteran was featured in a throwback image.

With Monday Night RAW reaching its three-decade milestone, many notable names in the industry, including The Undertaker, Teddy Long, and Kurt Angle appeared on the show. While many have jumped ship to AEW in recent years, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Mark Henry's contributions to the industry were not left unseen.

In 2015, the AEW star appeared in WWE and commenced a rivalry with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. The then WWE and United States Champion was all set to unveil a statue in his honor along with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. But much to their surprise, the wrestling veteran stunned everyone with his surprise presence. The Icon and Rollins clashed at the Night of Champions PPV that year for the WWE World Heavyweight title, which saw Rollins come out on top.

At RAW is XXX, varied clips and excerpts throughout the years were showcased. The 63-year-old's surprise return in the statue segment also featured:

Sting's legendary WWE appearance was featured on RAW is XXX

His impact and influence has been widespread. The Icon was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

In addition to Sting, AEW's Chris Jericho was also featured on RAW is XXX

WWE has been the central point for many homegrown talents over the years. Despite popular names like Sting having a longtime association with WCW and not having a prominent alliance with the Stamford-based promotion. The 63-year-old is considered to be a trailblazer in the industry.

Additionally, Chris Jericho also commenced his career on the independent circuit before signing with WWE. His debut was also featured in the special introductory video package, and an image of his segment with Bob Barker was showcased too.

The Icon is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling where he mentors Darby Allin and occasionally competes in the ring. His presence is enough to captivate the wrestling fraternity, given his legacy in the industry.

