Enthused wrestling fans cheer Chris Jericho during WWE RAW 30th-anniversary celebration

WWE RAW celebrates 30 years tonight. The introduction to the show featured a video reliving the top moments in the brand's history. One of the key stars on the show was former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Fans reacted to The Ocho's inclusion in the promo video package.

The 30-year anniversary celebration featured several AEW stars, including Bryan Danielson, Mark Henry, Jim Ross, Jon Moxley, Paul Wight, and The Ocho Chris Jericho.

WWE @WWE



We're celebrating 30 years of



Don't miss RAW is XXX, MONDAY at 8/7c on So many iconic moments!We're celebrating30 yearsof #WWERaw Don't miss RAW is XXX, MONDAY at 8/7c on @USA_Network So many iconic moments! We're celebrating ✨30 years✨ of #WWERaw! Don't miss RAW is XXX, MONDAY at 8/7c on @USA_Network 🎉 https://t.co/1obV3Q1t5v

The live crowd at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo arena cheered loudly upon seeing former AEW Champion Chris Jericho.

Several members of the wrestling world reacted to The Ocho and the several members of the AEW roster being featured in the video.

Few wished that they could see the former world champion return to WWE for a one-night appearance.

During the Tribal Court segment, Paul Heyman referred to Sami Zayn as Judas, and this got some fans riled up assuming that this was foreshadowing the return of Chris Jericho to WWE RAW.

Tonight's celebrations of WWE RAW's 30th anniversary had a plethora of features, such as the reunion of DX, the return of The American Badass The Undertaker, the reunion of APA, Teddy Long, and many more.

Did you enjoy seeing the return of the legends on the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes