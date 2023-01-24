Create

Enthused wrestling fans cheer Chris Jericho during WWE RAW 30th-anniversary celebration

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Jan 24, 2023 08:27 AM IST
Chris Jericho
The only star to hold the top titles in WCW, WWE, AEW, and ROH Chris Jericho

WWE RAW celebrates 30 years tonight. The introduction to the show featured a video reliving the top moments in the brand's history. One of the key stars on the show was former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Fans reacted to The Ocho's inclusion in the promo video package.

The 30-year anniversary celebration featured several AEW stars, including Bryan Danielson, Mark Henry, Jim Ross, Jon Moxley, Paul Wight, and The Ocho Chris Jericho.

So many iconic moments! We're celebrating ✨30 years✨ of #WWERaw! Don't miss RAW is XXX, MONDAY at 8/7c on @USA_Network 🎉 https://t.co/1obV3Q1t5v

The live crowd at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo arena cheered loudly upon seeing former AEW Champion Chris Jericho.

Live at #RAWXXX and the crowd popped hard for @IAmJericho during the video montage. He’s truly the goat!
@IAmJericho got the biggest pop in the #RAWXXX video at @WellsFargoCtr #RAW30
@IAmJericho BREAK THE WALLS DOWN! Raw Is Jericho baby! #rawxxx what a pop!
RAW IS JERICHOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #WWERAW #RAWXXX @IAmJericho https://t.co/gUlczqA47o

Several members of the wrestling world reacted to The Ocho and the several members of the AEW roster being featured in the video.

Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks), Paul Wight (The Big Show) and Chris Jericho in #RAWXXX video package... wooooooo!!! #WWERAW twitter.com/WWE/status/161…
BRYAN DANIELSON, JON MOXLEY, CHRIS JERICHO, STONE COLD, THIS IS RUNNING WILD!! #WWERAW #RawXXX
I love how they included Chris Jericho's iconic debut in that #RAWXXX opening!!! #AEW
Monday Night #RAWXXX will always and forever be RAW is JERICHO @IAmJericho https://t.co/kDP0DeMiBX
Did not expect @JRsBBQ voice, @IAmJericho and @bryandanielson in that #RAWXXX opening! That was stupendous!

Few wished that they could see the former world champion return to WWE for a one-night appearance.

I’m just saying I wish @IAmJericho was here #RAWXXX
The greatest possible moment that could (but definitely won’t) happen on #RAWXXX -@IAmJericho one night only https://t.co/M68jsP5gnc
I take it that @IAmJericho or @bryandanielson or @PaulWight won't be at #RawXXX, right? lol

During the Tribal Court segment, Paul Heyman referred to Sami Zayn as Judas, and this got some fans riled up assuming that this was foreshadowing the return of Chris Jericho to WWE RAW.

Judas?? @IAmJericho confirmed #RAWXXX
I just have this very strong feeling that #ChrisJericho will be in the 2023 #RoyalRumble match…#WWE #WWERaw #RawIsXXX #RAWXXX #AEW
"Did someone say Judas?" - @IAmJericho #RAWXXX

Tonight's celebrations of WWE RAW's 30th anniversary had a plethora of features, such as the reunion of DX, the return of The American Badass The Undertaker, the reunion of APA, Teddy Long, and many more.

Did you enjoy seeing the return of the legends on the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

