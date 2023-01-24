Unlikely Bloodline member goes against Roman Reigns' decision to throw out Sami Zayn

Jey Uso went against Roman Reigns' decision to throw out Sami Zayn tonight on RAW.

Sami Zayn's relationship with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline has been declining since they lost their tag team match against Kevin Owen and John Cena. Since then, Roman has been pissed off against Zayn and has questioned his loyalty to the group.

Last week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens took out The Bloodline and escaped before Sami Zayn could come. This resulted in Roman Reigns conducting a Tribal Court to determine if Zayn would remain part of The Bloodline.

As The Bloodline made their entrance on RAW XXX, one could sense the tension in the group. Roman, in classic fashion, asked the crowd to acknowledge him before he handed the mic off to Paul Heyman as ECW chants erupted.

Heyman acknowledged the chants and said ECW was dead and Sami should also be dead. He then claimed that Zayn had been conspiring with Owens since day one, and he had proof.

#RawXXX A rare somber moment from @HeymanHustle turned real ugly real quick...

He then played four videos where Sami Zayn let down The Bloodline. In the final video, Zayn was shown accidentally shoving Roman Reigns, and Heyman claimed that it was an assassination attempt on The Tribal Chief. Paul then begged the jury to find Sami guilty.

Sami then stood up and said that he had a whole defense ready but was hurt by Heyman's comments. He further stated that after everything he had done for the Bloodline, they still put him on trial. He concluded by saying he had no defense.

This pissed off Roman Reigns, who said he didn't respect him enough to fight to remain in the group and ordered Sikoa to attack Zayn. As Solo was winding up for the Samoan Spike, Jey stopped him and said he had proof that Sami had been loyal to the group.

He then played five videos where Sami had taken a bullet for the group. Jey then stated that these videos proved Sami's loyalty to the group. He asked them to raise their hands if they wanted Zayn in The Bloodline, and Jimmy also raised his hand.

Reigns stood up and asked Zayn to thank Jey for buying him some time. Reigns then declared Sami not guilty. He also said that after Sami finished his work for the night, he didn't want to see him until The Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief then left.

It looks like Roman has one final test for Zayn at The Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see if their relationship improves after this weekend.

