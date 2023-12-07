Legendary wrestling family to make AEW debut

The fourth annual 'Winter is Coming' edition of AEW Dynamite will take place on December 13th, and a legendary wrestling family will appear live.

Along with the next set of matches in the Gold League of the Continental Classic, fans in Arlington, Texas, will see Kevin Von Erich and his sons, Russ and Marshall, live as they make their All Elite Wrestling debuts.

The state of Texas was a hotbed for professional wrestling in the 1980s thanks to The Von Erich Family and their work in World Class Championship Wrestling, a promotion often regarded as one of the best wrestling companies to have ever existed.

Kevin officially retired from in-ring action in 1995 but did come out of retirement in 2017 for a one-off match with his sons in Israel, where The Von Erichs defeated the team of Gery Rolf, Jumping Lee, and Marty Jannetty.

Russ and Marshall have been a team for over 11 years at the time of writing, performing in major companies like TNA, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and MLW as recently as 2022.

The Von Erich Family's AEW debut comes just a few days out from their big movie release

While it is always nice to see companies celebrate wrestling's past by showing respect to its veterans in cities and states they are eternally linked to, there is another reason why The Von Erich Family will be on Dynamite.

The family's tragic history has been turned into a feature-length motion film entitled 'The Iron Claw,' which will be released on December 22nd in theatres around the United States.

The movie will star Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Lily James, as well as former AEW star Chavo Guerrero, current AEW star Ryan Nemeth, and even the AEW World Champion himself MJF, who is also credited for being an executive producer.

'The Iron Claw,' distributed by A24, who are best known for movies like Moonlight, Hereditary, and Everything Everywhere All At Once, follows the lives of Fritz Von Erich and his sons as they achieve success in the ring, but experience tragedy out of it. The movie will hit theaters in America on December 22, 2023.

