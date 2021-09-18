"Happy it wasn't on the pay-per-view"- Legendary WWE manager slams Andrade vs PAC at AEW Rampage

Andrade El Idolo wrestled the best match since his WWE release on AEW Rampage as he and PAC opened the show. However. Former WWE manager Jim Cornette was not impressed.

Andrade has had a less-than-stellar run in AEW so far, and his match against the former Adrian Neville presented him a chance to announce himself to the world again. The bout was scheduled for All Out but got shifted to Rampage due to PAC's travel restrictons.

The match was highly praised, but Jim Cornette was far from pleased. He even said that it was no different from other bouts in the company:

"Instead of seeing their entrances, they get more wrestling time, which is the last thing these two needed. Their entrance, in some cases, makes them look like a star. When you join it in the ring, they look like Ned. So I would have given them as much of an entrance as possible and take away some of their wrestling time. Everybody is trying a bunch of new moves and nobody's trying any new matches. Can we not have any different matches? Stand in the ring, trade blows, do some gymnastics, go to the floor, spin forever out there, get back in the ring, try some new moves but we don't really know how to do them right. I didn't like the match at all. [Great Brian Last] ]Really happy it wasn't on the pay-per-view because I did enjoy the pay-per-view. I thought it went on way too long, it was way too slow at the start," Jim Cornette said.

Andrade and PAC will continue their feud in AEW

After Andrade won the match against PAC on AEW Rampage, the former WWE United States champion attacked his manager Chavo Guerrero for assisting him during the match.

Chavo was laid out on the ramp as The Lucha Brothers superkicked Chavo while PAC locked him in the Brutalizer.

With a controversial finish and subsequent attack on his manager, it looks like Andrade will continue his feud with PAC in the future.

