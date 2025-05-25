Legendary WWE name sends a message ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing is set to take place in a few hours. A WWE legend sent a message hours ahead of the show. This would be Jake "The Snake" Roberts.
AEW is gearing up to host Double or Nothing 2025. Given that this is one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year, the company has a stacked card planned for the show. The winners of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament will be decided at Double or Nothing.
One of the most anticipated matches of the entire show is the Anarchy in the Arena match. Another major match that fans are looking forward to is the Stretcher Match between Mark Briscoe and Ricochet. Double or Nothing has a lot of people talking about it, including WWE legend Jake Roberts.
The star took to social media to promote Double or Nothing, asking fans to tune in to the show.
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
"The big day is here! #AEWDoN is live tonight starting at 8pm ET and the card is jam-packed with great talents and huge matches. #TrustMe, you don’t want to miss it."
Check out his tweet below:
Athena also sent a message ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2025
Athena made her AEW debut at Double or Nothing three years ago. Since then, she has not looked back and has become a prominent feature on ROH TV. She even won the ROH Women's World Championship, a title that she has held for 897 days now in a record-breaking title reign.
Just a few hours before AEW Double or Nothing, Athena took to social media to recall her debut from three years ago. She also hinted that she was going to find a way to compete at All In: Texas.
".@AEW @AEWonTV 3 years ago, I debuted at #AewDoubleOrNothing ... Tonight the #ForeverROHChamp will be paying very close attention from home as I hope to find a way to #AEWAllInTexas ..."
Check out her tweet below:
It will be interesting to see what surprises Tony Khan has in store for the fans at AEW Double or Nothing.