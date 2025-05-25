Record-breaking champion sends a message ahead of AEW Double or Nothing; sets sight on All In

A record-breaking champion has sent a message ahead of AEW Double or Nothing. She has her sights set on All In.

Athena made her All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022 and has been on a roll ever since. She has been a regular feature on ROH television and even captured the ROH Women's World Championship in December 2022. Since then, she has held the title for a record-breaking 897 days.

With only a few hours left for AEW Double or Nothing, Athena has taken to social media to send a message recalling her debut at the show three years ago. She also stated that she hopes to find a way to compete at the upcoming All In: Texas PPV.

AEW star Athena made a huge announcement

Athena returned to AEW Dynamite last month, where she competed in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. She reached the semifinals, where she lost to Mercedes Mone. Following this loss, Athena competed in only one match for ROH, which took place earlier this month.

Recently, she returned to ROH, where she announced that Billie Starkz would be entering the Pure Championship tournament. She stated that Billie Starkz has won a tournament before and believes she can do it again.

"Minions ... it's the time of my show where I call a minion empowerment meeting and cut up couple of jokes, I called Billie an idiot and I move on with my day. But I am not feeling happy, I am actually quite mad, but I still have a piece of vital information to give you ... Billie Starkz will be entering the Pure Championship Tournament. Hell, she's won one tournament, why can't she do it again? and the reason Billie isn't here right now because she is sitting at home doing what I tell her," said the ROH Women's World Champion.

It will be interesting to see whether Athena can compete at AEW All In: Texas.

