"It's becoming ridiculous"- Legendary WWE referee Jimmy Korderas slams the refereeing in AEW

Jimmy Korderas took a massive dig at AEW's refereeing after witnessing the eight-man tag team match pitting The Elite against Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and the Jurassic Express.

Taking to Twitter, Korderas stated that it is understandable that the hardcore AEW fanbase doesn't seem to care much about the rules implemented in the tag team bouts. However, he added that the match was supposed to have disqualifications and countouts, but both teams were causing chaos, and the referee didn't even stop them:

"In today's #ReffinRant I get that fanbase wanting to pretend all perfect in that world but last night's opening 8man tag was no DQ, countouts, tags, rhyme, reason, rules or refs required? No excuses! Tho some will try. #StaySafe," Jimmy Korderas wrote on Twitter.

Korderas, in the video, stated that he didn't get the logic behind the heel tag team not allowed to cheat if the referee is not enforcing the rules to do so. He added that the heel faction may not generate heat from fans if they aren't allowed to cheat.

Jimmy Korderas @jimmykorderas 🌶 Dirt Road Devil 🇨🇦 @IamDevinV @jimmykorderas Man.... for as much good attention AEW gives the tag team division, they butcher the in ring product. Unless its in a cage or some other stipulation match, they cant follow basic rules. @jimmykorderas Man.... for as much good attention AEW gives the tag team division, they butcher the in ring product. Unless its in a cage or some other stipulation match, they cant follow basic rules. Yes, so when a heel tag team cheats in a match where basic rules are ignored, where's the heat? There is none. Oh well, the fans apparently don't care. twitter.com/IamDevinV/stat… Yes, so when a heel tag team cheats in a match where basic rules are ignored, where's the heat? There is none. Oh well, the fans apparently don't care. twitter.com/IamDevinV/stat…

The legendary WWE referee stated that AEW's protocol is hurting the storytelling of the match, and it is looking ridiculous at this point:

"Things were happening last night. Yes, I get, you know you could ignore certain things and look past them, but at the same time, that eight-man opening tag team match was just insane. I get it the base, the hardcore base of AEW doesn't care about the rules in tag matches being enforced and blah blah blah. But at the same time, a heel tag team can't cheat if the referee is not enforcing the rules to cheat behind his back or whatever the case may be. Look, I get it. It's not a priority for you guys, but at the same time, it's becoming ridiculous, and it's hurting the storytelling in the matches. It doesn't help that it's a freefall for everybody, look, that's how heat is generated. It's gotten past the point of ridiculous," Jimmy Korderas said.

Jimmy Korederas has often voiced criticism in AEW's refereeing

Jimmy Korderas @jimmykorderas In today's #ReffinRant the honeymoon period is over, there should be no more free passes. Ignoring blatant misses & claiming all is well doesn't help for future growth IMO. ScrewsvNEED TIGHTENING! #StaySafe In today's #ReffinRant the honeymoon period is over, there should be no more free passes. Ignoring blatant misses & claiming all is well doesn't help for future growth IMO. ScrewsvNEED TIGHTENING! #StaySafe https://t.co/diQNbKJVuY

This isn't the first time Jimmy Korderas has been critical of AEW's refereeing. A few months ago, he expressed that the company is killing the excitement from some of the bouts.

Despite this week's Dynamite opener being on the radar of criticism from the former WWE referee, fans were's pleased with how things panned out in the end.

Do you agree with Jimmy Korderas's statement? Would you like to see certain aspects of AEW's refereeing improve? Sound off in the comments section below.

