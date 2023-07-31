"Lesnar hits the F5 and wins in 30 seconds," "He's gonna kill him" - Fans explode at the possibility of Brock Lesnar facing 5 ft 8 in star

Brock Lesnar has shared the ring with numerous top stars during his storied career, delivering stellar performances. Hence, many want him to lock horns with the current generation of stars before he eventually retires from in-ring competition. The idea of a particular AEW star facing Lesnar was recently discussed on social media, and fans reacted to the same.

Although standing at 5' 8", Darby Allin has proven he can go toe-to-toe with competitors of diverse physical stature. He was recently embroiled in a feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society alongside Sting. The daredevil duo managed to outclass the heel faction on a few occasions.

A Twitter user recently brought up a thread of superstars who might never get to face each despite seemingly having massive potential as opponents. For him, a match between Brock Lesnar and Darby Allin tops his list.

"What’s a current match you would love to see but will most likely never happen? Darby Allin vs. Brock Lesnar is right up there for me," wrote the fan.

denver 🔪 @denverwlr what’s a current match you would love to see but will most likely never happen? Darby Allin vs Brock Lesnar is right up there for me pic.twitter.com/E6w0UrVj86 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/E6w0UrVj86

Several other fans gave their own dream match ideas. But with regard to Lesnar vs. Darby Allin, fans had the same perceptions of the possible match as the abovementioned Twitter user. Considering the significant size difference between the two stars, many believe their potential showdown would be a squash match.

Naka @m_adds__ @denverwlr Advocating for murder with this one Ngl

You just got Hayes-d @The_Warlock_86 @denverwlr Lesnar hits the F5 and wins in 30 seconds

Other fans got more descriptive, saying that due to the difference in their physique, Lesnar would effortlessly lift Allin and throw him around. Many mentioned that the face-painted star might be unable to continue the match after receiving a vicious F5 from The Beast.

Jouvie :) @Jouvert__ @denverwlr That F5 with 3 rotations in the air>>>>>

Brock Lesnar's future plans reportedly revealed

The Beast Incarnate started his career with WWE in 2002, and two decades later, he is still among the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry.

After years in the business, Lesnar's career could come to a close shortly. Xero News recently reported that the former champion might continue competing in the promotion for the next couple of years.

Per the report, WWE wants Lesnar to continue wrestling until WrestleMania 41. If the high-profile show takes place in Minneapolis, The Beast could conclude his legendary career on his home turf in 2025.

"WWE is hopeful to keep Brock Lesnar around until WrestleMania 41 in Minneapolis, Minnesota – if Minneapolis secures the event. It’s assumed it would be Brock Lesnar’s final match with the company." [H/T - Xero News]

Fans got to see the multi-time world champion take on Omos at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. He is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes on RAW.

