Potential update on Brock Lesnar's future with WWE after SummerSlam 2023 - Reports

Brock Lesnar has dominated WWE for over a decade following his monstrous return to the company on RAW after WrestleMania 28. A new report has shed light on The Beast Incarnate's future inside the squared circle following SummerSlam 2023.

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar competed in one of the most unique matches of his storied career when he faced Omos at WrestleMania 39. After Elimination Chamber 2023, MVP challenged Lesnar to a match at The Show of Shows on behalf of The Nigerian Giant. The former champion bested his opponent at the high-profile event.

According to a new report from Xero News, The Beast Incarnate is expected to stay with the Stamford-based promotion until around WrestleMania 41. The event is rumored to take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and WWE would like to have the 10-time WWE world champion on the show's card.

"WWE is hopeful to keep Brock Lesnar around until WrestleMania 41 in Minneapolis, Minnesota – if Minneapolis secures the event. It’s assumed it would be Brock Lesnar’s final match with the company." [H/T - Xero News]

It will be interesting to see when The Beast Incarnate wrestles his final match and which superstar will be his last opponent in WWE.

Brock Lesnar's third match against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023 will likely have a stipulation

Following his win over Omos at WrestleMania 39, Brock Lesnar kickstarted a feud with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW. The two stars first faced each other at WWE Backlash 2023, where The American Nightmare emerged victorious.

Unfortunately for Cody Rhodes, The Beast Incarnate returned with a vengeance, setting up a second bout between the two. Before their recent contest, Lesnar injured Rhodes' left arm, which eventually allowed the former to reign supreme over his rival at Night of Champions 2023.

While Lesnar was on a hiatus from WWE TV, Cody Rhodes briefly shifted his focus towards Dominik Mysterio and defeated him at Money in the Bank 2023. The Beast Incarnate recently returned to Monday Night RAW to continue his feud with The American Nightmare.

The heated rivalry between them is seemingly set to culminate at SummerSlam 2023. The two are set to lock horns on August 5, and recent reports have suggested that their bout could include an interesting stipulation.

