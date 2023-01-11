"Less is more in that situation" - Former WWE star reacts to Mercedes Moné's (fka Sasha Banks) NJPW debut (Exclusive)

Mercedes Moné made her much anticipated NJPW debut a week ago, becoming the first major former WWE Superstar to debut in the promotion since Chris Jericho. In regards to her debut, EC3 gave his take on her new appearance and persona.

At one point, it seemed like the Sasha Banks character would become an integral part of WWE for many more years. However, Mercedes Moné had other plans and seems to be gearing up to be known as one of the hottest free agents of 2023.

In his most recent appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 commented on Mercedes Moné's debut and what fans could look forward to.

"It’s like me with women: ya leave ‘em wanting more. I guess that’s anticipation. Did I see it? No. Do I know what we’re talking about? Not really. But I think she looked really cool and her hair was out of control. Storytelling in Japan – I think the anticipation alone is is going to bring enough eyeballs, but don’t give away too much! I think less is more in that situation, enjoy the moment, and that’ll build to something great." (01:12 - 01:45).

Check out the full video below:

While many fans are clamoring to see Mercedes make her much-awaited and speculated AEW debut, WCW veteran Konnan doesn't seem to be very positive about it. The veteran recently detailed why he's worried she'll end up like many other former WWE stars in AEW.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Jim Cornette believes that the NJPW crowd didn't recognize Mercedes Moné when she made her debut

Other than being one of the biggest former WWE Superstars to jump ship to NJPW, many fans online were buzzing about Mercedes' new look. With her outrageous entrance attire and flaming hair, the star was near-unrecognizable, something Cornette stated affected her more than she anticipated.

During an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager proposed that the Japanese fans simply didn't recognize Mercedes Moné.

“I was just wondering if people were confused because even if they heard that Sasha Banks was going to be there, would they recognize this person with different hair, different name on the screen? Or did they think ‘here comes somebody we’ve not ever heard or seen before? So they just didn’t care.” (07:48 - 08:14)

Mercedes Moné is set to have her debut match at NJPW Battle in the Valley, this coming February. After this bout, the question on the reception to the star will likely be answered.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes