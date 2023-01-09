"I'm just afraid" - Konnan reacts to rumors of former WWE SmackDown Superstar's imminent AEW debut

WCW veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) debuting in AEW this week.

The Boss has been heavily linked with an imminent Dynamite debut following her shocking debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 last week.

Recent rumors have insinuated that she could join forces with Saraya to face Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter this coming Wednesday.

However, The Glampire has officially chosen Toni Storm as her mystery partner, laying the rumors surrounding the six-time WWE Women's Champion's arrival to rest.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan raised concerns over AEW's booking lately as he believes The Blueprint could get lost in the shuffle like fellow wrestlers:

"Here's my problem with AEW. No shade again because you know people are gonna cry that oh, "he's talking bad about us." I'm just afraid, and all you gotta do is look at their past history. That Sasha [Banks] is going to be a big deal for a few couple weeks, and then they won't know what to do with her just like they didn't know what to do with 80% of the stars they brought in," Konnan said. [From 05:43 onwards]

Check out the full clip below:

WWE legend Booker T doesn't want to see Mercedes Moné in AEW

Despite the rampant rumors, WWE legend Booker T is against the idea of Mercedes Moné working with AEW.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the former King of the Ring winner asserted that The CEO would be short of credible opponents in All Elite Wrestling:

"As far as Tony Khan making that phone call quick [to sign Banks], but I don't know if that's the place for Sasha [Banks]. I don't know if AEW is the place for Sasha Banks... After Sasha goes and works Britt Baker, where does she go from there? I'm not throwing any shade on Thunder Rose, Nyla Rose, or any of those other girls," said Booker T.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom



Fightful is reporting those they’ve spoken to in We’re just hours away from Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado showing up at #WRESTLEKINGDOM17 Fightful is reporting those they’ve spoken to in #AEW believe there’s a strong chance she will be Saraya’s mystery partner next week We’re just hours away from Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado showing up at #WRESTLEKINGDOM17 Fightful is reporting those they’ve spoken to in #AEW believe there’s a strong chance she will be Saraya’s mystery partner next week https://t.co/tLRlBRbGlE

As of this writing, Toni Storm is penciled in to be the mystery partner in the forthcoming women's tag team bout.

Interestingly, Hikaru Shida was visibly unhappy over Saraya's decision to choose Storm over her.

Should the Japanese star take Toni Storm out of the picture before the match, there's a strong chance we might see Mercedes Moné take that mystery spot.

