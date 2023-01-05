5-time WWE Raw Women's Champion may not be signing with Tony Khan's AEW anytime soon - Reports

AEW President Tony Khan splashed a lot of cash in 2022 to improve his roster, but it seems that one of wrestling's hottest free agents might not be coming to All Elite Wrestling any time soon.

The free agent in question is Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, to the WWE Universe. Mone made her shocking debut for NJPW at the promotion's Wrestle Kingdom event on January 4th.

With her arrival at the Tokyo Dome, many fans thought that she would be heading to AEW as Saraya's mystery partner for the January 11th edition of Dynamite. However, on the January 4th edition of the show, Saraya picked Toni Storm to be her partner instead.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the backstage reaction to Storm being revealed as the mystery partner was an interesting one. Meltzer even went as far as to speculate that some of the women in the match even thought Mercedes Mone would be there, but now things look a bit different.

“I have heard denials from AEW, people in the match. They knew that it was really screwed because – that’s why they had to announce somebody this week. Because they knew it was really screwed because everyone was thinking it was her, and it wasn’t her.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Will Mercedes Mone be All Elite in the near future? Only time will tell!

Next week's AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be one of the biggest of all time

Despite some disappointment from fans at the news that Mercedes Mone might not be at next week's Dynamite, the show on January 11th is shaping up to be one of the most exciting shows of all time!

Not only will Saraya and Toni Storm team up to take on Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., but Jon Moxley and Hangman Page will finally have their hotly anticipated rematch.

Elsewhere on the card, Bryan Danielson will begin his road to the AEW World Championship match at Revolution when he takes on Konosuke Takeshita.

On top of all of this, the final match in the best-of-seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle will take place. Match seven will be a ladder match, with the winners not only taking home the series, but also the AEW Trios Championships.

Are you excited for next week's episode of Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below!

