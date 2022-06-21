Booker T says disgruntled WWE star joining AEW isn't the right move

WWE legend Booker T is unsure if AEW is the perfect place for Sasha Banks if she leaves WWE.

Banks has reportedly been released by WWE after her disagreement with management about creative decisions. She walked out of RAW before a show in May of this year, alongside fellow tag team champion Naomi. The Legit Boss has since been indefinitely suspended by the company. Since reports of her release emerged, speculation has been rife on whether she will join AEW.

Speaking on the speculations on his Hall of Fame show, Booker T said that AEW may not be the right place for Banks even in Tony Khan comes calling.

"As far as Tony Khan making that phone call quick [to sign Banks], but I don't know if that's the place for Sasha [Banks]. I don't know if AEW is the place for Sasha Banks," said Booker T. [1:09:10 - 1:09:37]

He continued that The Legit Boss may not have many legitimate competitors in AEW, as Britt Baker is the only star who can match up to her.

"The reason I say that, [sic] that AEW may not be the place for Sasha - let me just put a bow on that. After Sasha goes and works Britt Baker, where does she go from there? I'm not throwing any shade on Thunder Rose, Nyla Rose, or any of those other girls," said the Hall of Famer. [1:10:30 - 1:10:52]

Booker T also feels that Banks will have opportunities even if she doesn't join another pro wrestling promotion as she is a legitimate star outside the ring.

WWE star Sasha Banks has already been challenged by a top AEW star

Current AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has welcomed the possibility of Sasha Banks joining AEW and facing her in the future.

"I told you, I’m not afraid of nobody. If Sasha wants – if ‘The Boss’ wants some from La Mera Mera, she got it, she got it coming. Hell yeah. That’s how I do," said the Mexican star.

The champion stated that she is willing and ready to face anyone who comes in front of her. Banks has played a huge part in the WWE women's division, and it will be a big loss for the company if she leaves.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Banks after her potential departure and whether she will make a move to AEW.

