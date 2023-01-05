Potential spoiler on former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion debuting on AEW Dynamite next week - Reports 

The identity of Saraya's mystery partner during AEW Dynamite next week has been reported as Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

The former WWE star made her debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, marking her intention to capture the IWGP Women's Championship.

Her appearance confirmed what had been reported last month, that she had finished up with WWE and would be starting a new chapter with the promotion.

Considering the working relationship between the companies, many fans also speculated that she could be headed to AEW. Especially considering Saraya will choose a mystery partner to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter next week on Dynamite.

It appears that the thought process was correct, as Steve Muehlhausen reported that Mone is slated to be the surprise next week.

It's said that the lack of hints and announcements resulted from her WWE contract running until the end of 2022.

"Sources: Mercedes Varnado will be Saraya's partner next week in #AEWDynamite in LA against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Couldn't announce or make a major hint due to her being still under contract to WWE until the beginning of 2023," Steve Muehlhausen wrote.

Saraya returned to the ring for the first time in five years when she defeated Britt Baker at Full Gear in November. It remains to be seen who her tag team partner will be next week.

