AEW fans are completely divided over the recent news of Tony Khan keeping an eye on a recently departed WWE legend. The star in question has become a free agent for the first time in years.

The wrestler is none other than Bill Goldberg, who recently announced that he had let his WWE contract expire, and wouldn't be re-signing with the company. This brings his part-time relationship with the company to an end after nearly six and a half years.

While many thought that when Goldberg would eventually leave WWE, he would simply ride off into the sunset. That might not be the case, as Tony Khan revealed in a recent interview that he thinks the former WWE Universal Champion being a free agent happens to be "interesting."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “He's a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that's interesting to hear that he is a free agent.



It's something to follow and he's one of the biggest names in wrestling”



- Tony Khan on Goldberg

This has caused a lot of AEW fans to have their say on social media, with some being open to the idea of bringing Goldberg in due to his level of star power, while others want absolutely nothing to do with him.

Carball-Tunnel @CarballTunnel @nodqdotcom Goldberg is an attraction, you’d be foolish not to use that if the opportunity arises @nodqdotcom Goldberg is an attraction, you’d be foolish not to use that if the opportunity arises

RealFox @KhazaalBadaoui just give him a proper goodbye @nodqdotcom If he gets a perfect retirement match / story and is a short term deal then why not , i think I'm the only one who wants to see him in AEWjust give him a proper goodbye @nodqdotcom If he gets a perfect retirement match / story and is a short term deal then why not , i think I'm the only one who wants to see him in AEW 😅 just give him a proper goodbye

Ross Wayman @realrosswayman @WhatCultureWWE He’ll be wrestling on Dark Elevation against Serpentico before you know it @WhatCultureWWE He’ll be wrestling on Dark Elevation against Serpentico before you know it 🙌

Gorgusan @Gorgusan1 @WhatCultureWWE There aren't many things that would make me say "if this happens I boycott AEW", but this is one of them. @WhatCultureWWE There aren't many things that would make me say "if this happens I boycott AEW", but this is one of them.

ConsoleKev @ConsoleKev @WhatCultureWWE I'll fast forward through every second he's on the screen @WhatCultureWWE I'll fast forward through every second he's on the screen

Snap Dragon McShriek @mcshriek @WONF4W Let these dinosaurs rest. The world has seen enough 3 minute Goldberg matches. @WONF4W Let these dinosaurs rest. The world has seen enough 3 minute Goldberg matches.

Dipuda King 🇮🇳 @Dipuda5 @WONF4W Yes sign Goldberg TK and make him squash Midwell Jacob Friedman under 10 secs @WONF4W Yes sign Goldberg TK and make him squash Midwell Jacob Friedman under 10 secs

Yellow @Yellowstonebewm @WONF4W I'm seeing a scary amount of people actually seem like they're excited for this I don't know why cuz Goldberg coming in is more than likely going to bury everyone @WONF4W I'm seeing a scary amount of people actually seem like they're excited for this I don't know why cuz Goldberg coming in is more than likely going to bury everyone

Will Goldberg join the likes of Sting, Mark Henry and Jake "The Snake" Roberts in being a WWE Hall of Famer signing with AEW? Only time will tell!

Tony Khan recently signed another former WWE Superstar

Many former WWE Superstars have had a new lease on life thanks to AEW, with Tony Khan recently confirming the hiring of a former NXT star to his ever-growing roster.

It was rumored for weeks that Taya Valkyrie, formerly Franky Monet in WWE, was set to join AEW after wrapping up her remaining dates with Impact Wrestling and AAA.

Valkyrie appeared on the March 15th edition of AEW Dynamite to confront Jade Cargill, making it very clear that she wants a shot at the TBS Championship. Following the segment, Valkyrie was officially made "All Elite" and her first match for the "St. Patrick's Day Slam" edition of Rampage was also confirmed.

