"Let him and HHH [Triple H] cook,""CM Punk throwing shade?" - Fans react after the legend's subtle dig at AEW ahead of potential WWE return

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk seemingly took a dig at AEW once more while working commentary at the CFFC 127 MMA event, which took place tonight. The fans have had various reactions to the subtle dig.

Following his release from the Jacksonville-based promotion, Punk has not been seen in any capacity in a wrestling-related event. He has instead been seen providing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) and making appearances in other MMA-related events.

Earlier today, while on commentary, he was praised for his part in the booking for the CFFC 127 event, and his co-commentator, John Morgan, asked him whether anyone had ever thought of giving him the keys to his own show, that he would book and manage completely. CM Punk said that no one ever thought of the idea, possibly taking a shot at AEW and the locker room that rejected his leadership.

Fans have reacted to the sequence of events, with others assuming this was a planned exchange by Punk and his co-commentator. Some called him petty for doing so, while some of his fans enjoyed the shots he threw at AEW.

A fan wanted Punk to work with WWE, as he believed that he could do wonders working alongside Triple H.

Some fans then reminisced on the closest thing to a fully CM Punk-controlled show, and that was Collision, which was his show away from The Elite, where he more or less had some input and worked with people he wanted to be alongside. Fans remembered how great the show was during its beginnings.

CM Punk and the CFFC commentary team also referenced other wrestling promotions

Following taking shots at AEW, CM Punk and his co-commentators briefly referenced other promotions aside from All Elite Wrestling.

John Morgan began his references once more by saying that the night was full of "Total Nonstop Action" as advertised. This was a subtle reference to the iconic wrestling promotion, which recently reverted back to its original name following it being known as IMPACT Wrestling.

They were then joined by CFFC CEO Robert Haydak, who coincidentally was wearing the WWE logo near his pocket square in the suit he wore.

This may not simply be a mere coincidence, and Punk could have been orchestrating subtle digs and throwing shades to all the promotions he was associated with and could be concerned with. It will be interesting to see what The Straight Edge Superstar's next move will be.

