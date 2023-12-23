"Let's do this again soon Maxwell" - Top AEW star sends a message to MJF after heated argument 

A former WWE star has sent a message to AEW World Champion MJF after the two got into a back-and-forth argument in a backstage segment on this week's episode of Dynamite. The person in question is Swerve Strickland, who has advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing Continental Classic Tournament.

The Devil confronted Strickland backstage and began to belittle him, saying the latter wasn't at his level. The interaction instantly got the fans buzzing for a possible showdown between them. Considering they are two of the biggest stars on the roster today, it's safe to assume it's only a matter of time before they are pitted against each other in the squared circle.

Now, Swerve Strickland has referenced the interaction with MJF on his X account and teased another segment between the two down the line. Check it out below:

"Let's do this again soon Maxwell..."tweeted Strickland.

Expand Tweet

Swerve Strickland says he could be a better AEW World Champion than MJF

A few days back, in an interview, the Mogul Embassy leader made a bold claim saying that he could be a better AEW World Champion than MJF.

"I think I could do better. Without a doubt. Without a doubt,” said Strickland.

Furthermore, Strickland also mentioned that going into 2024, he was focused on climbing up the ladder in All Elite Wrestling and becoming the World Champion.

“Not just any type of gold. AEW World Championship,” said Strickland. “Only to the top, and I said in the middle of this year, if I had gotten the opportunities that 'Hangman Page' would’ve gotten my first year, I would have been the first African American AEW World Champion. And I do believe that. I can still do that.”

Expand Tweet

Considering just how much momentum he has behind him, it won't come as a surprise if Swerve Strickland goes on to win the Continental Classic.

Do you think Strickland should be the one to dethrone MJF as the World Champion? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.