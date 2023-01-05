"Let them walk, re-sign Kenny (Omega)" - Wrestling fans unbothered by popular stars potentially cutting ties with AEW

With the recent news that two of AEW's top stars haven't agreed on a new deal, some fans have already suggested they should lock Kenny Omega down to a longer contract instead.
The Cleaner recently competed at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event where he became the new IWGP United States Champion after defeating Will Ospreay. With the quality of the match in mind, many are excited to see what Omega does next in both New Japan and AEW.
Over in the United States, it was reported that The Young Bucks are nearing the end of their contracts, and despite AEW wanting to keep the former Tag Team Champions, the Jackson brothers are far from agreeing on a new deal.
This has led to many wrestling fans discussing what could possibly be next for The Young Bucks if they choose not to re-sign with the company. While some believe their EVP statuses should be taken away, others believe focusing on Kenny Omega's deal is more important.
Omega's deal looks set to expire later on in 2023 due to his time away from the ring due to injury in 2022.
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks could become the first-ever two-time AEW Trios Champions
One of the most exciting parts of All Elite Wrestling's programming in recent weeks has been the ongoing best-of-seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle for the Trios Championships.
The series is currently tied at three wins each, with PAC and The Lucha Brothers winning the first, second and fourth matches, while Omega and The Bucks won the third, fifth and sixth.
The series will conclude on January 11th when AEW Dynamite returns to the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. The two trios will compete in an Escalara de la Muerte, or a ladder match, if you can't speak Spanish.
The Young Bucks are currently one for two in ladder matches in All Elite Wrestling, with them losing at All Out 2019 against The Lucha Brothers, but winning their second match against Jurassic Express in June 2022 on Dynamite.
