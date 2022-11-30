"Lets his wrestling do the speaking for him" – Twitter erupts with comparisons between WWE's Finn Balor and 39-year-old AEW star

Finn Balor has had an impressive run in WWE since his debut. He was the inaugural Universal Champion and has showcased his dark side with The Demon King persona. Recently, fans on social media were divided when comparisons grew between Balor and AEW's Kenny Omega.

Balor is currently the leader of the evilish faction The Judgment Day featuring Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio. The 41-year-old star commenced his wrestling career on the independent circuit like many other notable names. These include Omega, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson, among others. He is the founder of the iconic Bullet Club group.

Omega had competed often on NJPW and the two crossed paths on a few occasions. The Cleaner did have a brief stint with WWE in the mid 2000s, but that did not work out in the long run.

The wrestling fraternity shared their thoughts on who was the better wrestler between the two. Some cited Omega had better in-ring skills while the RAW Superstar was a mere 'entertainer':

TonyNoMore @ToniElire93 @WWEMARK_10 KennyOmegaX is far superior then Finn he ain’t better then KennyOmegaX In the ring especially Kenny can alwayz beat balair @WWEMARK_10 KennyOmegaX is far superior then Finn he ain’t better then KennyOmegaX In the ring especially Kenny can alwayz beat balair

Mahony @Housegreyjoy2 @WWEMARK_10 Bullet club made Kenny but Finn/devitt made bullet club @WWEMARK_10 Bullet club made Kenny but Finn/devitt made bullet club

Joe @Joe64584885 @WWEMARK_10 So now that we’re saying dumb things. Braun is a better wrestler and entertainer than Reigns. @WWEMARK_10 So now that we’re saying dumb things. Braun is a better wrestler and entertainer than Reigns.

Finn Balor seemingly discloses plans for Royal Rumble

It has been a while since Finn Balor was in the title picture. Last year at Extreme Rules, he went up against Roman Reigns in a bid to recapture the Universal Title but was unsuccessful.

The Judgment Day leader recently shared a video where he threw AJ Styles out of the ring, citing that he was preparing for the Royal Rumble match.

The Judgment Day was initially led by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. But when Balor joined, Priest and Ripley went against the Rated-R Superstar. At Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio turned on his father and Edge and joined the faction, much to Rey's disappointment.

Would you like to see Finn Balor and Kenny Omega face each other on the occurrence of a crossover event between both promotions? Sound off in the comments.

