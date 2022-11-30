Watch: Finn Balor hints at his intentions for the WWE Royal Rumble; posts video eliminating star

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor clearly has the Royal Rumble on his mind, and it seems that he has even begun "training" for it after last night's WWE RAW.

Finn Balor teamed up with the rest of Judgment Day last night on WWE RAW to face The O.C. During that match, he faced AJ Styles and, at one point, threw him out of the ring and over the top rope. The move is one every wrestler will have to try and execute during the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble is always one that superstars look forward to as it presents them with the opportunity to be a part of the main event scene at WrestleMania.

Finn Balor is also looking forward to it and posted a clip of himself throwing Styles out of the ring on RAW, saying that he was "training" for the Royal Rumble already. This seemed to hint at what he was planning for Rumble as well.

This clearly made his intentions clear, and if both stars are a part of the upcoming event, Styles will have to watch his back. Balor also celebrated as the last one left in the ring in the video, hinting at his intentions to win the Rumble.

Fans were more than happy with what Finn Balor was saying

In the comments of the tweet that Balor posted, fans seemed to be in support of his hint towards the Rumble and his intentions for the same.

A lot of them asked for the same ending at the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, others talked about how it was finally time for Balor to win the Rumble to challenge for the biggest title.

One fan even predicted that Balor would get to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

There was one detractor, however, who said that only Cody Rhodes could win it, and since Balor was not him, this was a fantasy.

Whatever the case, the upcoming event in January will prove to be, make or break for a lot of stars, Balor included. A win there could see him perform in the main event of the biggest show of the year and even get a chance to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

What do you make of Balor's chances of winning the Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes