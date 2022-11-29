On this week's WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley was initially set to take part in a singles match. However, that changed into a multi-person match featuring AJ Styles because of how it played out.

The Eradicator set herself up for the match against Mia Yim, and for the most part, she had the match in hand. However, Dominik tried to create distractions which led to AJ Styles getting involved as well.

The referee called the match a DQ after Judgment Day, and The O.C. rushed into the ring.

Instead, it turned into a match between the two factions. AJ Styles, Anderson, Gallows, and Mia Yim faced Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik. While The O.C. dominated most of the match, Rhea Ripley's control came into play in the end sequence.

Mia Yim took down Ripley at ringside following a dive through the ropes. The O.C. took control with an attempted Magic Killer on Priest but was stopped by Dominik. AJ then hit Priest with the Phenomenal Forearm, but Balor took Styles out.

Yim then became physically involved, taking out Balor with a bodyslam. She went after Dominik, but the young Mysterio's distraction proved pivotal for her. Ripley appeared and hit the Riptide on Mia, putting her away.

This left Ripley to get the dominant pin on Yim and a major win for Judgment Day over The O.C.

