"Like I said, 'Well, I want to take your mama out and beat her with a belt'" - Dutch Mantell responds to fan backlash for taking jibes at AEW (Exclusive)

AEW fans on social media are known to be very protective when it comes to the promotion and its stars, and wrestling legend Dutch Mantell is no stranger to this kind of online backlash. The former manager recently recalled the online retaliation he received for criticizing the promotion.

Dutch Mantell, like many of his peers, has often been outspoken when he dislikes anything that either WWE or AEW puts out. While fans of either product can be rabid in response to criticism, the feedback Dutch has received from fans of the Tony Khan-led promotion has seemingly stuck the most.

During the most recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell jokingly recalled a recent clash he had online with some All Elite Wrestling fans.

"Oh my god, it’s like I said, ‘Well, I want to take your mama out and beat her with a belt’ or something. Because, literally, the AEW fans - Stans, I guess, I don't know – they got so p**sed at me and they started doing all this stuff and writing me and you. But this is what I say, these people that got upset? They don’t even follow me. So how did they know I said that? Somebody had to tell them and they went after me!' Mantell exclaimed. (07:54 onward)

Wrestling fans are often very passionate due to the competitive nature of the industry. Because of this, veterans like Dutch Mantell and Disco Inferno are often met with strict backlash when they take to social media to criticize the promotion.

Fellow wrestling veteran Jim Cornette doesn't think that WWE fans regard AEW fans highly

Dutch Mantell might sometimes get some nasty comments from fans, but Jim Cornette often bashes them without provocation. Cornette has never shied away from his own particular gripes with Tony Khan's booking or his stars, and often receives harsh feedback as a result.

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran dug deep into the supposed rivalry between the fans of the two promotions. According to Cornette, WWE fans are largely unbothered by fans of All Elite Wrestling.

"I think all the AEW fans are rooting against WWE because they're the AEW fans. I think most of the WWE fans don't give a s**t because all they're gonna watch is WWE and they don't care and it's not like their existence is threatened or offended by this little group of indyrific outlaws over on the other channel," he said. (01:23 onward)

The veterans will likely never be able to completely avoid backlash from fans on social media, especially as the sport continues to seemingly evolve. Either way, the veterans have been able to remain influential due to their continued speculation on the sport.

