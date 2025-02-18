Likely AEW-related reason why Rhea Ripley missed WWE RAW this week

Rhea Ripley has been a regular presence on WWE TV. However, an AEW-related reason led to Mami missing the festivities of Monday Night RAW this week, which emanated from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Eradicator currently reigns atop the WWE women's division on RAW as the Women's World Champion. She has consistently appeared since returning from injury last year and claiming her title back from Liv Morgan on the debut edition of RAW on Netflix. However, Rhea was missing from this week's edition of RAW as she is on her honeymoon with her husband and current AEW Star, Buddy Matthews. He went to Australia last weekend for the Grand Slam pay-per-view.

Mami posted a carousel of photos with Matthews on Instagram, and they were seen enjoying themselves. One photo also showed Matthews on a crutch, which confirms previous reports that he suffered an ankle injury at Grand Slam. It seems they had planned the honeymoon after the pay-per-view.

"Ain’t no Roly-Poly ankles gonna keep us down! Let the honeymoon commence!" she wrote.

WrestleMania challenger for Rhea Ripley's title is to be determined at WWE's next premium live event

While Rhea Ripley is currently in celebratory mode, she has WrestleMania 41 in her sights and plans to make it to The Show of Shows as the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. The opponent for her title will be determined at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber PLE.

In the latest edition of RAW, the Women's Elimination Chamber match was set in stone following the last qualifying match. The bout will see Liv Morgan, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Roxanne Perez, Bayley, and Alexa Bliss compete. The winner will earn a chance to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 after Charlotte Flair chose WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton as her opponent for the event on SmackDown last week.

Moreover, Rhea Ripley is set to defend her title at the RAW after Elimination Chamber against IYO SKY. So it will be interesting to see if she can get past IYO and march into WrestleMania 41 as the champion.

