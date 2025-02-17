Unfortunate update on Buddy Matthews after AEW Grand Slam 2025 - Reports

Buddy Matthews competed at AEW Grand Slam 2025. New details have come to light after his match.

Matthews has been gaining momentum as of late in AEW. Over the past few months, he has competed in big matches against Will Ospreay, Adam Cole, and the Don Callis Family. Although he didn't pick up a win in those matches, he showcased a lot of heart.

With AEW Grand Slam taking place in his home country, Australia, he got himself a match against Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship. Despite his best efforts and the support of the crowd, Matthews was unable to defeat Okada. But it looks like things just got worse for the former WWE star.

According to reports from PWInsider, the former WWE star suffered an ankle injury at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. However, the extent of his injury is still not known. As of this writing, the timeframe for his comeback is unknown.

Buddy Matthews is on honeymoon with his wife, Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews made their relationship public in 2022. A year later, the couple announced their engagement to fans. In 2024, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. They even flooded their respective social media accounts with pictures of their special day. However, they have taken their honeymoon now.

After AEW Grand Slam: Australia, Rhea Ripley took to social media to announce that she was on her honeymoon with her husband and even referenced his injured ankle.

"Ain’t no Roly-Poly ankles gonna keep us down! Let the honeymoon commence! ❤️☀️"

Check out her post below.

Based on this post, it looks like Ripley might miss this week's episode of WWE RAW, but it's good to see the couple spend some quality time together. The Nightmare will face IYO SKY for the Women's World Title on the RAW after Elimination Chamber.

