Rhea Ripley makes personal announcement; could miss WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley and AEW star Buddy Matthews got married in 2024. But with their busy schedules, the duo has seemingly been unable to go on their honeymoon.

Ad

Following AEW Grand Slam 2025 in their home country of Australia, it seems that the couple has finally gotten the time to go on their honeymoon. Hence, Ripley could now miss this week's WWE RAW. Charlotte Flair has already chosen Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania 41 opponent, so Mami is currently without a rival.

On Instagram, Ripley recently revealed that she and her husband were now on their honeymoon. She even addressed Matthews' ankle injury.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Rhea Ripley was spotted in Australia supporting her husband at AEW Grand Slam. It appears that the couple has remained in their native country following the event. Mami wouldn't be needed on WWE RAW tonight, so it is the perfect time for her to take some time away from the ring.

Ripley's WrestleMania opponent will be decided at Elimination Chamber next weekend. But she will have to defend her gold against IYO SKY before heading into The Show of Shows.

Ad

There are several Elimination Chamber-related matches tonight on RAW. But Ripley seemingly doesn't need to be part of the proceedings.

Rhea Ripley will likely play a major role at WrestleMania 41

The Women's Elimination Chamber match will be complete after tonight's show since Raquel Rodriguez takes on Roxanne Perez to decide the final spot.

While the Men's Elimination Chamber match seems predictable because John Cena is rumored to emerge victorious, the women's bout is much harder to predict because there are several big names involved.

Ad

Liv Morgan and Ripley already have their history. Meanwhile, Naomi and Bianca Belair are tag team partners and could team up to take out much of the competition. Alexa Bliss is also a wild card since it's unclear what she is capable of and if The Wyatt Sicks will be there to help her reign supreme. Either way, the winner will take on Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41 if she manages to defeat SKY.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback