"Why did you sign me?" - Lio Rush reveals what he was told right after he signed with WWE

Lio Rush was a guest on the latest edition of Chris Jericho's podcast Talk Is Jericho. During the interview, the duo discussed Rush's time in WWE and his time in NXT.

The Man of the Hour revealed that he was in the same class as Adam Cole and Bobby Fish after he signed with NXT. He also spoke about how he was told he was not ready for television and this perplexed Rush and made him wonder why WWE had signed him in the first place:

"When I got signed, I got signed to NXT when I was 22 years old. I actually ended up being in the same class as Adam Cole, Dijak, Fish, O'Reilly and all those guys and that was so cool. That was very wild to me, that I was a part of that class and I didn't have to try out. I thought that was really cool. But when I got there it was strange because I was being told, 'Oh no, you're not ready for TV, you need more experience and stuff like that.' At the time I was just like, I guess I understand but why did you sign me? It was strange," revealed Rush.

Lio Rush signed with AEW earlier this year

Lio Rush made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2021 in the Casino Battle Royale, debuting as the Joker. Rush then took time off from professional wrestling, citing mental health reasons.

Rush then returned to AEW television in late September calling himself the LBO. It was then announced that Lio Rush had officially signed with AEW. He is currently aligned with Dante Martin, and the duo recently wrestled their first match as a tag-team on Dynamite. They got out with a win over Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty.

