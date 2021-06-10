Lio Rush sends heartfelt message to AEW after his retirement 

Lio Rush recently took to Twitter to send out a thank you message to AEW President Tony Khan for allowing him to perform at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

Rush shocked the wrestling world earlier this week by announcing his decision to hang up his wrestling boots due to mounting injuries. He explained his inability to perform day-to-day tasks forced him to put things into perspective and call it quits.

I’m retiring from Pro Wrestling 🙏🏽. It’s been a crazy ride, but it’s time to get off and do what truly makes me happy. Thank you @AEW @AEWonTNT @njpwglobal for everything. Full story - https://t.co/SkpCOhT7Bt pic.twitter.com/17jvjMeXSI — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) June 9, 2021

Following his announcement, wishes poured in from every corner of the wrestling universe, with AEW chief Tony Khan also acknowledging Lio Rush's decision. Khan wrote that it was a pleasure to work with Rush, and he stated he wishes nothing but the best for the former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

In a tweet on his personal account, Rush responded by thanking Khan for giving him an opportunity at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. He stated that he'll remember that night for the rest of his life.

"Thank you for giving me a moment that I’ll remember for the rest of my life," tweeted Lio Rush.

Thank you for giving me a moment that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. https://t.co/uuYLq6fhtu — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) June 9, 2021

At the pay-per-view on May 30th, Lio Rush was the mystery entrant in the Casino Battle Royale, and he received a thunderous reaction from fans. Though he only lasted for a few minutes, he left the capacity crowd in awe of his athletic abilities.

AEW wanted to sign Lio Rush to a full-time contract

Lio Rush in MLW

In his retirement message to fans, Lio Rush stated that AEW was willing to sign him to a full-time deal, even though he injured himself during the Casino Battle Royale.

Rush is currently signed to a deal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and he will fulfill his contractual obligations before he steps away from the business.

Before he made waves in AEW and on the independent circuit, Lio Rush became the youngest NXT Cruiserweight Champion in WWE and served as the mouthpiece for current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

