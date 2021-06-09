Lio Rush announces shock retirement following AEW debut, reveals reason behind his decision 

Lio Rush has taken to social media to announce his retirement from active in-ring competition. The announcement's timing caught several fans off guard as the former WWE star had recently made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing and was also a contracted NJPW talent.

I’m retiring from Pro Wrestling 🙏🏽. It’s been a crazy ride, but it’s time to get off and do what truly makes me happy. Thank you @AEW @AEWonTNT @njpwglobal for everything. Full story - https://t.co/SkpCOhT7Bt pic.twitter.com/17jvjMeXSI — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) June 9, 2021

Lio Rush issued a lengthy statement in which he cited a recent injury as the reason behind his untimely retirement. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion detailed the struggles he's had to face due to the injury, including the inability to pick up his son.

Lio Rush noted that he was in constant physical pain and had eventually sunk into depression. Though he'd worked through and recovered from other injuries before, what got to him more than anything was being unable to pick up his son.

Got the news that I'd be taking some time off due to this injury. Me thinking it would only affect my wrestling obligations, I still tried to go about my days as I knew them. I realized just how much this would affect everyday life. For anyone who knows me, you know that I work endlessly for me and my family. It became more and more frustrating every day finding little things that I could no longer do. Like simply putting on a shirt and a much harder fact to deal with, not being able to pick up my newborn son..."

AEW wanted to sign Lio Rush

Lio Rush also addressed his AEW appearance and added that All Elite Wrestling wanted to sign him to a full-time contract. Lio Rush was grateful for the opportunities provided to him and said that he would have been the first person in history to have been signed by two major wrestling companies simultaneously.

"Now here comes the part that kept me up every night since #DoubleOrNothing.....Knowing that I just made my surprise debut in one of the exciting times in my career. That part sucked. But I'm grateful. Grateful for the opportunities that I've had this past year after my WWE release. So cool of #AEW still wanting to sign me despite separating my AC in the Casino Battle Royal. Which would lead to me being the first person in history to be signed by two major wrestling organizations simultaneously. This is an unexpected turn down a road I would have and could have never saw coming..."

Lio Rush explained that he chose to take the positives out of an unfortunate situation before announcing his retirement.

"But I'm looking at this as a blessing in disguise. Since the injury, it's given me some time to think. Think about what I want in life. What I want for my wife and my kids, and what's going to make me happy as far as my mental health is concerned. The timing of this injury has forced me to stop and re-evaluate, and ultimately, it's resulted in making the decision to retire from professional wrestling...."

Lio Rush thanked all the people who've supported him throughout his career. Rush added that he'd return to complete his contractual obligations with NJPW once he has healed up. He even posted an X-ray photo to his Instagram stories before finishing up with one final thank you.

Rush was released from WWE in April 2020 as part of the company's budget cuts. Bobby Lashley's former manager initially retired from wrestling following his release to focus on his career as a rapper. Lio Rush released two studio albums, but he also returned to wrestling in July 2020.

Lio Rush has since worked for GCW, NJPW, and MLW in addition to his Double or Nothing appearance.

We wish Lio Rush all the very best for all his future endeavors.

