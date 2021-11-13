“I just can't afford to do this anymore” – Lio Rush reveals how he was 'losing money' during his WWE run

Lio Rush opened up about his wrestling journey on November 12, Talk is Jericho Podcast. The former “hype man” was the guest of Chris Jericho. He talked about his WWE main roster run after paying his dues for four years.

“I remember being on the road with Bobby [Lashley] and at the time Bobby was the Intercontinental Champion. He was all over the place. He was at all the signings and meet-n-greets, all the live shows and everything. I wasn't making the money that Bobby was making.”

Lio Rush was a significant contributor behind Bobby Lashley’s push at the time. Rush cut flawless promos every night to sell Lashley as a formidable force. At that point, he seemed incomplete without the “Hype Man” in his corner.

Lio Rush enlightened fans about the dark side behind the glitz and glamor of sports entertainment. He added,

“I remember being on a tour in Canada. And remember looking at my bank account. I say I can't do it anymore. It doesn't make any sense. I'm losing money. I just can't afford to do this anymore. Because I've kids, I have a wife and I've responsibilities."

Lio also mentioned how he unsuccessfully tried to communicate with Vince McMahon for nine months. He would ask him for a pay-raise or much more meaningful role on the main roster.

He was eventually contacted by Triple H to become the Cruiserweight Champion. But the belt made his situation worse. It made him look bitter while pitching new creative ideas.

Lio Rush Made His AEW Debut in Double or Nothing, 2021

The former NXT superstar debuted as the joker to the “Casino Battle Royale” at Double or Nothing this year, much to the surprise of the AEW faithful.

He is currently appearing as the tag team partner and mentor for upcoming talent Dante Martin. The duo also registered their first victory on November 10, AEW Dynamite.

He also made positive comments about Tony Khan in the interview.

“[Tony Khan] is a very open and honest person.”

The wrestling world is eagerly looking forward to Lio’s commitment to the new company and to finally have the opportunity to see him reach his full potential.

