"Literally forgot he’s in AEW" - Twitter erupts after rumors of 5-time WWE champion's return to Tony Khan-led promotion 

Twitter reacted after a former WWE Superstar was rumored to make his return to AEW. The star in question is former Cruiserweight Champion PAC.

The 36-year-old star has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion for almost five months. His final match was in the grand finals of the AEW World Trios Championship match. His faction Death Triangle lost its titles to The Elite in an Escalera De La Muerte ladder match.

It was reported that the former All-Atlantic Champion was wrestling with a broken nose. Supposedly during the ladder match the said injury worsened. Thus had been sidelined.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former WWE Superstar is set to return to the ring shortly.

"PAC has been out of action due to getting his nose fixed that he was still wrestling with after it was injured to complete the best-of-7 series vs The Elite. He should be back shortly," Dave Meltzer said.

Since he had been gone for a while some people claimed to have forgotten he was part of the roster. They felt that he should rather leave the company as he hasn't been used well in the promotion.

William Devine @WilliamDevine13 @WrestlePurists He needs to leave aew wrestling there holding him back @WrestlePurists He needs to leave aew wrestling there holding him back

Nakajima2005 @Nakajima2005 @WrestlePurists Every time his name is brought up, his nose being broken is used as for why he's been off since January yet Britt was able to stay on TV with a broken leg @WrestlePurists Every time his name is brought up, his nose being broken is used as for why he's been off since January yet Britt was able to stay on TV with a broken leg

Some wanted to see the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion wrestle in one of the upcoming major AEW pay-per-views.

👑KingAce018 👑 @KingAce018 @WrestlePurists PAC vs Will Ospreay at All In or Forbidden Door that would cook @WrestlePurists PAC vs Will Ospreay at All In or Forbidden Door that would cook 🔥🔥

Tank Toland claims he could have been like PAC in WWE

Tank Toland is a former SmackDown superstar. He was part of a tag team called The D*cks. The team was active for about two years.

During a recent interview on the Cheap Heat Productions podcast, Toland mentioned that if he had been playing the role of a high-flying wrestler such as PAC (fka Neville) he would have thrived in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I thought, 'Jeez, that guy's got my role right now.' I think Neville (PAC) was someone, he was short, but he was built and he was very athletic. I was like, 'S**t, I can do all that s**t he does, all the flippy doos and acrobatics and all that s**t.' And I'm a power guy too though. That was the thing, I always wanted to be a hybrid," Tank Tolland said.

While he did want to be a high-flyer, he stated that he was proud of his strength. He was shut down by the higher-ups due to his physical appearance. Since he was comparatively smaller in size, he was not allowed to carry the big guys and he believed that thus he was unable to thrive in WWE.

