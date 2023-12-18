“Literally the only WWE wrestler I'd want in AEW” - Fans split on top star's future under Triple H after controversial poll result

Fans on social media are divided once again after a recent public vote has left some people wishing a top WWE Superstar would leave their current promotion and join AEW. However, not everyone is on that wavelength.

With 2023 coming to an end, WWE is beginning to look back on the year that was. To celebrate such a triumphant year, the company is letting fans pick their favorite matches of the year.

However, one result in particular has ruffled some feathers as the WWE Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39 was soundly beaten in the polls by 'The Bloodline Civil War' match that took place at Money in the Bank.

The result caught the eye of a number of AEW fans, who believe that Gunther's in-ring style isn't appreciated in WWE, leading to a number of them expressing their desire to see The Ring General become "All Elite" in the future.

AEW fans want Gunther to join a new company

But not everyone agrees with that sentiment. A number of WWE fans clapped back at the AEW fans for these remarks, claiming that Gunther is positioned well as the Intercontinental Champion and is perfectly fine where he is.

WWE fans don't want Gunther to leave

The AEW Continental Classic is reaching its climax

It has developed into one of the most talked about things in wrestling over the past few weeks, but the inaugural Continental Classic tournament is nearing its conclusion.

This week on AEW Dynamite and Collision, the final round of matches will take place in the Gold and Blue Leagues to see who will advance to the final rounds that take place in the last week of 2023.

On Dynamite, Jay Lethal and Mark Briscoe will face each other with nothing but pride on the line as both men are mathematically eliminated. Swerve Strickland will face Rush, which could lead to Swerve qualifying for the league finals if he wins. Finally, Jon Moxley will face Jay White, where a win for Switchblade could lead to him qualifying instead.

On Collision, Daniel Garcia might be eliminated but could play spoiler to Brody King, who can still qualify for the finals. Eddie Kingston goes one-on-one with Andrade El Idolo as both men can still qualify for the finals, as can Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli, who also face each other.

