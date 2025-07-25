"Little fish in an extremely big pond" -Veteran points out the problem with former AEW star Mariah May's move to WWE (Exclusive)

Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May recently left the promotion and made her debut in WWE. Now going by Blake Monroe, she made her debut on the June 3 episode of NXT brand, much to the delight of the fans.
Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently pointed out a problem that he had with her switch to WWE. Monroe debuted on the black and yellow brand as a face but turned heel at WWE Evolution. She cost Jordynne Grace in her NXT Women's Championship match againt Jacy Jayne by hitting her with the belt.
While speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter claimed that the 26-year-old had lost her starpower in WWE. He said that she was a huge star in AEW but is now a little finsh in a big pond. He claimed that this is mainly due to the fact that there's too many people on the roster.
"She was a big star there. Now she's a little fish in an extremely big pond. I would have liked to have seen her go right to the main roster because she was a star in AEW. But when I'm looking at a list that I made here of AEW people who have gone to WWE, I'm wondering why they're not being utilized so well. And it's mainly because there's just too many people on the talent roster," Apter said. [1:00 onwards]
Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here
Mariah May had a successful tenure during her time in All Elite Wrestling. She joined the promotion in 2023 as a fan of 'Timeless' Toni Storm and helped her out in various rivalries before turning on the Aussie. Her rivalry with Storm was a highlight of her time and it led to her capturing the Women's World Championship.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE