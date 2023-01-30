Liv Morgan recalls funny moment of unique ability with former stablemate

Liv Morgan has recalled a funny moment of herself with former Riott Squad stablemate, Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho in AEW.

The two women were stablemates during Soho's time in WWE. The Riott Squad also consisted of a third member in Sarah Logan.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan shared a selfie alongside former WWE star Lana. The photo displays the former SmackDown Women's Champion being able to bend her finger in a very unique way.

Responding to the tweet, Morgan reacted and sent a one-word message to Soho and Logan.

Morgan and Soho were previously seen making a joke about the former's unique ability.

Liv Morgan put up a valiant effort in this year's Royal Rumble Match

Liv Morgan entered at #2 in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. She followed up the #1 entrant and eventual winner, Rhea Ripley.

Both Morgan and Ripley lasted all the way to the end of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Eradicator successfully eliminated her former tag team partner to win the Rumble, but fans praised Morgan for her performance.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan reflected on her incredible performance by sending out a tweet. Morgan wrote:

"Keep working hard, keep fighting for your dreams, & remember.. there’s always room for improvement ✨ Love y’all ."

Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion. She won the title last year by beating Ronda Rousey but eventually dropped the title back to The Baddest Woman On The Planet.

With WrestleMania 39 right around the corner, Morgan could find herself back in the SmackDown Women's Championship picture. The title is currently held by Charlotte Flair, who defeated Rousey upon her return to win the belt once again.

