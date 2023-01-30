"Love y'all" - 28-year-old former champion sends message to WWE fans after heartbreaking loss at Royal Rumble

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is in the books and it was a night to remember for many superstars, while others may just want to forget what happened.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan were the first two WWE Superstars in the Women's Royal Rumble match last night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Ripley was the favorite heading into the match but her odds significantly went down once it was revealed that she would be the first entrant.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan entered the Women's Royal Rumble at #2 and proceeded to shock wrestling fans by lasting over an hour in the match. Unfortunately, Rhea Ripley went the distance as well and eliminated the 28-year-old to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39. Despite not getting the victory, Liv was impressive in the Women's Royal Rumble and proved that she belonged in the ring with the best female superstars in WWE.

Liv Morgan took to Twitter today to send a message to her fans following her heartbreaking loss last night at WWE Royal Rumble. She noted that there is always room for improvement and told her fans that she loves them.

"Keep working hard, keep fighting for your dreams, & remember.. there’s always room for improvement ✨ Love y’all 🖤," tweeted Liv Morgan.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell criticized Liv Morgan's booking before the Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan had the best year of her WWE career in 2022 but it fizzled out towards the end.

She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Morgan even managed to defeat Rousey again at SummerSlam, but the match ended in controversial fashion. The Baddest Woman on the Planet put an end to Liv's reign at Extreme Rules 2022. Liv spent a couple of months professing her love for extreme violence before her impressive showing last night at WWE Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell criticized the promotion's booking of Liv Morgan after she lost in a Gauntlet match on the December 23rd edition of SmackDown. Mantell noted that she has more fans than most of the other superstars in the women's division.

"What I didn't like about it is Liv getting beat because she was starting to get over. Those are the little things that happen that derail a talent's push, doing something like this just to fit into that match. She has a lot of fans. I think she has more fans than any of the other girls out there except for maybe the two heels. [From 19:23 - 19:48]

Many fans believed Liv's title reign was a one-off and the 28-year-old would fall back into the middle of the card. However, Liv continuously proves that she is one of the best superstars in the women's division and it will be interesting to see who she battles at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

