Ronda Rousey details brutal finish she pitched for Extreme Rules match

Ronda Rousey revealed her original pitch for her match against Liv Morgan, which was way more brutal than the actual finish. The Baddest Woman on the Planet wanted to get more extreme by using thumbtacks.

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey returned to the company and won the SmackDown Women's Championship. In July, she lost the title to Liv Morgan, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. Since then, Rousey was trying to beat Morgan and reclaim her lost gold, and she was finally successful at Extreme Rules.

On her YouTube channel, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed her original pitch to finish the match:

"I pitched the finish to be on thumbtacks. She would put down the thumbtacks and powerbomb me on the thumbtacks and then as a repeat of our finish before, I would go for the armbar on the thumbtacks and they would start counting the pin. Then I would have to push up to my one shoulder. Like into the thumbtacks to keep the armbar... Liv would be like bite her hand, trying not to tap out and pass out face down into the thumbtacks and have her hand protect the face." (From 6:05 to 6:40)

In the end, Rousey choked Morgan out who passed out with a smile to give Rousey her second reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Why was Ronda Rousey's pitch for Extreme Rules rejected?

During their rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Morgan escaped with the title in a controversial fashion. Then last week, Rousey reclaimed her title when she made Morgan go to sleep in an extreme way.

On her YouTube channel, Rousey also shared why her original pitch for the match was rejected:

"They said we can't use thumbtacks anymore. That legally we can't like purposefully, like, injure people, like, cut through skin and stuff. I don't know." (From 6:42 to 6:53)

After the match, Morgan teased a new and darker character. It will be interesting to see if a new challenger steps up to Rousey or Morgan comes back for the title.

