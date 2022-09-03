Liv Morgan breaks character to express her honest opinion on her controversial match against Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan has claimed that she hated the finish to her SmackDown Women's Championship match against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2022.

At the show, Morgan ended up tapping out to The Baddest Woman On The Planet. However, at the same time, Rousey's shoulders were also down on the mat, so the referee counted the pin. As a result, Morgan retained the title.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport recently, Morgan addressed the finish of the match and stated that she hated it. The 28-year-old noted that she hoped for a different conclusion.

"I hated it. I hated it. It's not the way I would've hoped for it to go but like I said, at the end of the day, I'm still SmackDown Women's Champion. I guess that's all I genuinely really care about." said Morgan [2:35-2:53]

Liv Morgan claimed that she was expecting the WWE Universe's negative reaction

In the lead-up to Clash at the Castle 2022, Liv Morgan also spoke with Gorilla Position.

During the interview, the SmackDown Women's Champion was asked to provide her thoughts on the WWE Universe's negative reaction following her win at SummerSlam. Morgan claimed that she "weirdly anticipated" the boos, but her holding the championship is what truly matters. She said:

"No, it didn't surprise me. I kind of weirdly anticipated it, but in the same time it kind of made me feel like I had a little bit of an edge, because at the end of the day, the referee's decision is final and I'm still the SmackDown Women's Champion whether anyone kind of likes it or not."

Morgan will defend her title against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle. This will be her first big title defense since beating Baszler's close friend Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2022.

With a potential win, The Queen of Spades will capture her first-ever singles title on the WWE main roster.

