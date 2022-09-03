"It didn't surprise me" - Liv Morgan claims that she expected the recent negative reaction from the WWE Universe 

Liv Morgan has claimed that she expected a recent negative reaction from the WWE Universe.

At SummerSlam 2022, Morgan secured a controversial win over Ronda Rousey to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship. Despite submitting to The Baddest Woman On The Planet, she walked out of Nashville with her title because she pinned the challenger.

Speaking to Gorilla Position ahead of Clash at the Castle, Morgan claimed that she "weirdly anticipated" the boos from the WWE Universe. She further addressed the finish to her SummerSlam bout against Rousey.

"No, it didn't surprise me. I kind of weirdly anticipated it, but in the same time it kind of made me feel like I had a little bit of an edge, because at the end of the day, the referee's decision is final and I'm still the SmackDown Women's Champion whether anyone kind of likes it or not." said Liv Morgan [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Liv Morgan recently commented on the possibility of The Rock returning to WWE

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview ahead of Clash at the Castle, Liv Morgan spoke about the possibility of The Rock returning to WWE.

According to the SmackDown Women's Champion, she thinks it would be quite the amazing move if The Rock decides to return for one more match. She also mentioned how WWE stars look up to the former world champion.

Morgan said:

"I think it's amazing. It's always amazing to see someone come home, especially, someone like The Rock. We all kind of look up to him in a way, as far as his success here in WWE and how he transferred it into success outside of WWE. So it will be good to see him back home."

Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle The two women will cross paths in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Watch Liv Morgan talk about The Rock's potential return to WWE:

