"We all kind of look up to him" - Current champion comments on the possibility of The Rock returning to WWE (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan has commented on the possibility of The Rock returning to WWE at some point in the near future.

There has been a lot of talk regarding The Great One possibly returning to the company for a showdown against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview ahead of Clash at the Castle, Morgan explained how the superstars look up to The Rock. She added that it would be amazing to have him back in the professional wrestling industry.

"I think it's amazing. It's always amazing to see someone come home, especially, someone like The Rock. We all kind of look up to him in a way, as far as his success here in WWE and how he transferred it into success outside of WWE. So it will be good to see him back home." said Liv Morgan. [1:51-2:16]

Roman Reigns recently spoke about the possibility of him facing The Rock

According to reports, Roman Reigns could end up facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39. However, nothing has been confirmed.

That didn't prevent The Tribal Chief from commenting on a potential match against his cousin. Speaking to the Sports Illustrated Media podcast:

"Update is Dwayne [Johnson] is dropping it with his own projects," Reigns said. "It's got to be pretty good, it's got to be pretty special. I think that just goes to show the clammer, the buzz for it, the chatter for it, the wishful thinking."

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion further commented on the reference made on the 'Young Rock' show regarding the same match. Reigns added:

"It's [a match] something that he definitely played into within 'Young Rock,' which as you know with him, everything is highly strategic," Reigns said. "A lot of synergy with everything that he does, with the projects he's guiding and has in mind. So yeah, I would say just based on that alone, it looks even better than it did the last time we spoke."

The Head of the Table is currently in Cardiff, Wales, ahead of his big title defense against Drew McIntyre.

