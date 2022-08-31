"It's got to be pretty special" - Roman Reigns comments on possible dream match against WWE legend

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently commented on the possibility of a dream match against his cousin The Rock.

Fans have been waiting for a dream match between the two cousins for several years. There have also been reports that WWE is planning a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock for WrestleMania 39. WWE even teased a match between the two iconic stars on an episode of Young Rock a few months ago.

In a recent interview with the Sports Illustrated Media podcast, The Tribal Chief commented on the possibility of a dream match between the two men.

"Update is Dwayne [Johnson] is dropping it with his own projects," Reigns said. "It's got to be pretty good, it's got to be pretty special. I think that just goes to show the clammer, the buzz for it, the chatter for it, the wishful thinking."

The Tribal Chief also referenced the Young Rock episode during the interview.

"It's [a match] something that he definitely played into within 'Young Rock,' which as you know with him, everything is highly strategic," Reigns said. "A lot of synergy with everything that he does, with the projects he's guiding and has in mind. So yeah, I would say just based on that alone, it looks even better than it did the last time we spoke." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Roman Reigns has been a dominant champion on SmackDown

Reigns has had one of the most dominant runs in WWE history since his return in 2020. The longest reigning WWE Universal Champion has lost just one singles match since August 2020.

After winning the Universal Championship just one week after his return, The Tribal Chief has held on to the belt for the past two years.

In fact, the only singles defeat the world champion suffered was via disqualification at Royal Rumble 2022. Roman Reigns has defeated every opponent placed in front of him, from the likes of Brock Lesnar to John Cena, during his dominant reign.

Reigns will look to continue his reign of dominance as he goes up against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will dethrone Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

