"Derail a talent's push" - Wrestling veteran outraged with WWE for Liv Morgan's booking on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was not happy with how Liv Morgan lost in the Gauntlet Match to Raquel Rodriguez this week on SmackDown.

Liv was the fifth woman to come out after Raquel pinned Xia Li. She gave tough competition to the former NXT Champion but was finally put down. Rodriguez powered through with one arm to win the Gauntlet match, setting up a showdown with Ronda Rousey next week.

Mantell was on Smack Talk this week where he spoke about the Women's Gauntlet Match. He felt that WWE was wrong in having Liv Morgan lose just to fit the narrative of the match. He detailed that Liv was one of the most popular stars in the Women's division and that this sort of booking could derail her momentum.

"What I didn't like about it is Liv getting beat because she was starting to get over. Those are the little things that happen that derail a talent's push, doing something like this just to fit into that match. She has a lot of fans. I think she has more fans than any of the other girls out there except for maybe the two heels. [From 19:23 - 19:48]

Dutch Mantell was not happy with Raquel winning on SmackDown

During the same conversation, Mantell mentioned that he was not too thrilled with Raquel winning the match. He detailed that it was hard to believe that Raquel, with one good arm, could take down four women one after the other and go on to win the whole match.

"It was out of context, out of sync. Nobody's gonna remember it anyway. But the girl winning with the broken arm, broken elbow or whatever she has is not believable. I don't know why they would do that." [From 19:52 - 20:10]

With this win, Raquel Rodriquez has successfully inserted herself into the SmackDown Women's title picture. She will have her shot against The Baddest Woman on the Planet next week on SmackDown.

Do you think Raquel will end Ronda's title reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

