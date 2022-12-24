Ronda Rousey's next opponent for the SmackDown Women's Championship officially revealed

Ronda Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez on the blue brand next week.

The two stars have been involved in an angle for weeks now, with the latter falling victim to multiple attacks by The Baddest Woman on the Planet and her best friend Shayna Baszler. The two former MMA fighters even took out Rodriguez's tag partner, Shotzi.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, a six-woman gauntlet match was held to determine Ronda Rousey's next challenger. Emma and Xia Li started things off. The contest didn't last long, as Xia hit a Cyclone Kick to advance.

Tegan Nox was next, and she, too, was taken out with a Cyclone Kick a few minutes later. Raquel Rodriguez came out next, and she eliminated Xia Li with the Tejada Bomb. Raquel's next opponent was Liv Morgan, and this match went on the longest.

In the end, Morgan tried to hit Obvilion, but Rodriguez countered with the Tejada Bomb to win the match via pinfall.

Sonya Deville was up next, but she, too, was eliminated by Raquel. Just then, Ronda Rousey came out and announced that the gauntlet match isn't over yet.

She introduced Shayna Baszler as Raquel Rodriguez's next opponent, who was quickly eliminated with a roll-up. Raquel will defend her title against Ronda next week.

