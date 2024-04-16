Liv Morgan sends one-word message to Rhea Ripley’s fiancé Buddy Matthews during WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has reacted to Buddy Matthews's message to Rhea Ripley after the latter vacated her championship on tonight's RAW.

Buddy Matthews is an AEW star who signed with the promotion in 2022. He also worked at WWE for nearly eight years. He and Rhea have been engaged since August 2023.

On last week's RAW, Liv Morgan brutally assaulted the Women's World Champion backstage. Ripley was slated to address Morgan's actions on tonight's RAW.

To everyone's surprise, Rhea Ripley vacated her championship on RAW due to an unrevealed injury. Following the announcement, Buddy Matthews sent a heartfelt message to his fiancee.

Liv Morgan then took to Twitter and sent an insensitive message to Buddy Matthews.

"LOL," she shared.

Liv made her return to the promotion after a long hiatus at this year's Royal Rumble. After failing to capitalize at both the Rumble and Elimination Chamber, she missed her opportunity to compete at WrestleMania XL for both the Women's Championships.

Nevertheless, Liv went after Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley to become a huge obstacle in their Road to WrestleMania. The Man, however, threw the latter out of the picture by defeating her. Rhea then went on to defeat Becky at WrestleMania XL.

It will be interesting to see if Liv can grab the opportunity to win the Women's World Championship now that it is vacated.

