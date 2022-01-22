Liverpool FC and Arsenal walk out to Judas during Carabao Cup clash, AEW star Chris Jericho responds

Chris Jericho has reacted to his entrance song, Judas, being played during the latest second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC.

Taking to Twitter, Fozzy's lead-singer and AEW star Jericho took note of his band's song being played around the Emirates Stadium prior to the start of the 2nd half of the match.

Jericho definitely thought that it was quite cool for his theme song to be played around the Emirates Stadium prior to the start of the 2nd half of the tie.

"That’s so cool!" - wrote Chris Jericho.

Check out Chris Jericho's response below:

Arsenal and Liverpool FC entered the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final with a 0-0 aggregate score, following their clash at Anfield.

However, a resilient Liverpool FC put away The Gunners with yet another scintillating performance, beating them 0-2 on the night and on aggregate. The Reds opened the scoring in the 19th minute, courtesy of a goal from Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese sensation was once again on the score sheet late in the second half, as he scored a brilliant goal in the 77th minute to double Liverpool's lead. Jota's second goal of the night was enough to seal the win for The Reds, who were without the services of two big names in the form of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The duo are currently representing their respective nations, Egypt and Senegal, in the ongoing African Cup of Nations, alongside fellow Liverpool teammate Naby Keita, who is on international duty with Guinea.

The win for Liverpool on the night meant they will now face Chelsea FC in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Chris Jericho will be teaming up with his fellow Inner Circle stablemates at Beach Break next week

On next week's episode of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, Chris Jericho will be teaming up with Santana & Ortiz for a huge six-man tag team match. Jericho and co. will face Daniel Garcia and 2point0 on the night.

For weeks now, The Inner Circle's Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz have been feuding with Garcia and 2point0. The storyline also involves Eddie Kingston, who has teamed up with Jericho's fellow Inner Circle stablemates in recent weeks during their matches against Garcia and co.

As things stand, there seems to be tension within The Inner Circle, especially between Jericho and Santana & Ortiz. It remains to be seen if the duo will decide to break away from The Inner Circle in the near future.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on the usage of Judas at the match between Liverpool and Arsenal? Sound off below!

Edited by Brandon Nell