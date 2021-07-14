"Living Legend" - Recently released WWE star lavishes praise on AEW's Chris Jericho (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Levi Cooper, also known as Tucker, recently stated that he's a big fan of Chris Jericho, terming the former AEW Champion a "living legend."

Cooper is best known for being part of the tag team Heavy Machinery with Otis. Their association put the two on the map in WWE, making them one of the most popular tandems in the promotion. However, in October 2020, their tag team was dissolved when Levi Cooper betrayed Otis. Months later, in April 2021, he was cut from WWE as part of the company's annual budget cuts.

Tonight on UnSKripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone will be joined by former #WWE Superstar @REALLeviCooper! And YOU can join the LIVE Q&A too. 👉 https://t.co/JtHezOtCc2 pic.twitter.com/82vSvCxzFC — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 13, 2021

Cooper recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted with Chris Featherstone, where he discussed a wide variety of topics. When asked about his favorite wrestlers in AEW, Cooper was quick to mention Chris Jericho.

Cooper thinks that Le Champion is a "living legend" who has achieved virtually everything in the wrestling business. He also showered praise on AEW's locker room, stating that the positive energy backstage has translated well to the in-ring product.

"I'm also a big fan of Chris Jericho. He's a living legend who's done pretty much everything in the business. Yeah, I mean, it just seems there's a lot happening with people loving what they are doing over there, and that's ultimately to me sort of what this is about, you know, with energy permeating through the locker room, and into the ring," said Levi Cooper.

AEW's Chris Jericho recently invited Levi Cooper on "Talk is Jericho"

A few days after he departed WWE on April 15, Levi Cooper tweeted that he wanted to share the story behind his tag team with Otis. Chris Jericho took note of his tweet and replied by sending Cooper an open invitation to appear on his podcast "Talk is Jericho" to narrate the story.

Although Cooper's appearance on the AEW star's podcast is yet to materialize, he did share several stories about Heavy Machinery on the latest episode of Sportskeeda UnSkripted.

Do you want to see Levi Cooper ring his talents to AEW? Sound off in the comments section.

