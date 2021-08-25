Locker room reaction to CM Punk's AEW debut revealed 

CM Punk made his AEW debut last Friday night on Rampage. On the latest episode of the What Happened When podcast, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone provided some backstage details regarding Punk's debut.

Schiavone revealed that everyone in the locker room gathered in the go-position to watch Punk's debut on the monitor and feel the energy in the building.

"He walks out of the go-position, everybody kind of bumps fists, we're all excited, Tony's excited and then, everybody starts to come out to the go-position because we had a monitor out there," Schiavone said. "I'm telling you, Kenny [Omega] was out there, The Young Bucks, everybody.

"They didn't want to sit in the back and watch it, they wanted to come out right behind the curtain and feel it, right? I'm going to be honest with you. It was one of those from the heart, just a** kickin' moment, it just was. So he did it and came back and people were so excited. Britt [Baker] was like beside herself that he mentioned her name."

CM Punk is set to face Darby Allin at AEW's All Out pay-per-view

CM Punk will make his in-ring AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5, which will take place in his hometown of Chicago. Punk will face homegrown AEW star Darby Allin in his first match-up.

On his debut at AEW Rampage, Punk had a message for Darby Allin, who was up in the rafters with Sting. Punk said he knew Darby liked danger, adding that there was nothing more dangerous than facing Punk in his hometown.

A lot of fans are excited for Punk's in-ring return after more than seven years and he surely won't disappoint.

