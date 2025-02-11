Logan Paul accused of ripping off top AEW star's in-ring moves by fans on WWE RAW

Social media influencer turned wrestler Logan Paul once again drew from the playbook of a top AEW star during his match this week on WWE RAW. The Maverick faced off against the legendary Rey Mysterio tonight.

Paul failed to secure a spot in this year's WrestleMania after coming up short in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match last month, despite entering at the number 30 spot and eliminating former WWE Champions CM Punk and AJ Styles.

However, he looked to bounce back on the February 10 edition of RAW, where he took on and defeated Rey Mysterio in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

At one point during the bout, Paul performed a moonsault-powerslam combination from the turnbuckles on the Hall of Famer—a move straight out of former AEW World Champion Hangman Page's repertoire.

Fans on X/Twitter were quick to point out Logan Paul borrowing from The Cowboy's deep bag of tricks. The 29-year-old had also executed Page's signature finisher, the Buckshot Lariat, in several of his previous matches.

"they opened chatgpt and said “give me hangman page if he was a NFT wrestler” and out came logan paul," wrote a fan.

"I know the narrative that Logan was a good wrestler came from the fact that he can do a moonsault and 1/4 of hangman’s moveset but can we stop w that now cuz he’s actually bad," claimed a user.

"Logan Paul definitely watched Hangman Adam Page highlights lmao #WWERaw," quipped a fan.

"Hangman Adam Page I’m so sorry Logan Paul is trying to reheat your nachos [broken heart emoji]," tweeted another fan.

"Is logan paul gimmick i steal moves from hangman adam page?" inquired a user.

It remains to be seen how Paul may fare in the Elimination Chamber match next month in Toronto.

Hangman Page is seemingly heading toward a new rivalry in AEW

Adam Page confessed last week on AEW Dynamite that his search for Swerve Strickland a week prior was merely a moment of weakness and seemingly denied feeling any remorse about ending Christopher Daniels' in-ring career last month.

However, after Max Caster asked The Hangman to similarly hurt his former Acclaimed teammates, the Virginia native set his sights on the so-called Best Wrestler Alive instead.

Page gave chase to Platinum Max, who escaped to the ring and attempted to seek assistance from MJF. This led to another brief confrontation between Page and Friedman - their third in three weeks. It remains to be seen when AEW will properly pull the trigger on this simmering rivalry.

