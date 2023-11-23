Long-sidelined AEW wrestler was finally present backstage after 357 days

Another AEW star sitting on the sidelines for quite some time now may be gearing up for a return soon, as they were spotted backstage recently. They have not been seen in almost a year reportedly due to injury. The star in question would be Private Party's Marq Quen.

Quen has not been seen in action since the November 30th episode of Rampage last year. That was also the last time he got to team up with the other half of Private Party, Isiah Kassidy. That night, they took on the duo of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Since then, Kassidy has continued to team up with the Hardy Boyz and Ethan Page.

According to Fightful Select, Marq Quen was recently spotted backstage at an AEW show. There has been hope within the promotion that he could be cleared for action soon, however, this would not guarantee that he would immediately make an in-ring return. This would be similar to Thunder Rosa, who has reportedly been in shape for a return, but plans for her have not been made yet.

AEW star Marq Quen previously teased his return a month ago

After almost a year of being sidelined, Private Party may finally make their return at full force. Marq Quen has teased a return, which may come sooner than ever.

The pair have been around since AEW's first year as a promotion, and have gone toe to toe with some of the best the company has to offer.

When last seen, they were still aligned with the Hardy Boyz, but with Quen being out of action for some time now, it has been Isiah Kassidy who has been teaming up with Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, or Ethan Page.

On Instagram, Marq Quen would repost an Instagram post of one of their fans, who wished for their reunion to happen soon. His simple reposting of the post could be a possible tease that this was bound to happen soon.

With the emergence of several new tag teams, Private Party may be in for a treat, as they would get the chance to have never-before-seen matches in their return. Their return would definitely shake-up the landscape of the tag team division.

How excited are you for Private Party's return? Let us know in the comments section below.